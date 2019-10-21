ADNA — Led by Estella Sheldon, Ilwaco’s girls’ track team had the top four runners in the 4000-meter, ten-team Adna race on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Tristan Trudell had his first top-five finish of the season, and Daniel Quintana added his seventh first-place run to lead Ilwaco to victory in the boys’ race.
Sheldon finished in 16:41.4 to top a field of 36 runners, mostly from the Central League. Alex Carper was second at 17:27.1. Emma Brundage followed four-fifths of a second later, moving into the top tier of Ilwaco runners for the first time this season. Tazlina Thomas followed at 17:44.9. Nisa Mendoza was ninth at 18:12 as Ilwaco ran away with the team competition, with 17 points to 62 for second-place Adna.
Quintana’s 12:20.2 led a field of 62 runners. He was 14 seconds ahead of Toledo’s Nicholas Marty, snapping a four-race winning streak for Marty, who was tenth at State last year. Kalama’s Addison Smee, fourth-place at State last year, took third Tuesday at 13:08.2.
Trudell was fourth at 13:50. Colton McNabb took sixth at 14:22.4, making Ilwaco the only team with three top-ten runners.
Toledo had the second, ninth, eleventh and twelfth-place runners to give Ilwaco a close contest in the team race. But Logan Roush (19th, 15:38.6) and Logan Simonson (22nd, 16:00.6) both edged Toledo’s next runner, giving Ilwaco the 43-47 win.
Kaytlenn Whelden took fourteenth in the girls’ race at 19:31.2. Daniela Mendez finished in 20:36.5, Alaina Judd in 21:01.6, and Ashley Chang in 23:44.59.
For the boys’ team, Griffen Cutting was 26th at 16:31.8. Aidan Auttelet took 30th at 16:37.8, followed one spot later by Brendan Chabot (16:39). Patrick Reddy finished in 20:00.2, Isaac Grote in 23:43.59.
