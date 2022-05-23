CHEHALIS — Ilwaco’s boys and girls golf teams concluded their season at 2B Districts last week.
First-year coach Keaton Burnett was happy — and already looking ahead. “I’m very optimistic for the 2023 season and I’m very proud of the progress they all have made in these few short months,” he said.
Senior Gabby Bell and junior Zoey Zuern were neck and neck with Wahkiakum’s Avery Wiltse Hiatt on both days.
At the end of the first round, Zuern held the lead with a 109, followed by Hiatt at 112 and Bell 114.
The next day, Zuern and Wiltse Hiatt continued to battle for the lead and were even after the front 9.
“They were going back and forth until the 15th hole where Avery took a 3-stroke lead with a chip-in birdie which proved too much to bounce back from with only three holes left,” said Burnett.
Also on the IHS squad was sophomore Samantha Grote.
Wiltse Hiatt will advance to play in the WIAA state golf tournament in Deer Park.
For the boys, senior Noah Cherry shot a 111 the first day, which was 14 stokes better than last year.
“That is quite the improvement,” said his coach.
Also on the squad were freshman Blake Bell and junior Logan Siewert.
Adna boys were the repeat District 4 champions at the Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis. Kalama, North Beach and Winlock were the other schools taking part.
