LACEY – Faith Richardson led Ilwaco’s girls with a 59 at the Golf Course at Hawk’s Prairie Tuesday, April 9. With Blake Kukula not making the trip, Tenyson Ramsey led the boys with a 52.
“High scores reflected the difficulty of the course,” coach Bob Enos said.
Host Northwest Christian provided nominal competition, but has few experienced golfers and often kept play moving by marking down scores of double par on holes rather than playing them out.
