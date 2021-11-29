ILWACO — Two juniors who anchored the Ilwaco volleyball team are back on court leading the basketball offense.
Julianna Fleming is 6-0 and Olivia McKinstry is 5-10, which gives Fishermen head coach Ned Bittner reason for optimism.
The squad is gearing up to play for the first time in years without vastly talented multiple-sport athlete Erika Glenn, who set IHS scoring records on the basketball court and is now redshirting at Western Oregon University.
Bittner, who is beginning his 18th year as Ilwaco's head girls basketball coach, noted he is “excited to get this season going and as back to normal as possible.”
The 2020 covid-19 restrictions torpedoed WIAA basketball, with teams making do with a modified late season in May-June; sadly, Glenn’s final season played out to almost empty gyms.
“We’re looking to rebuild and get going this year,” Bittner said, who welcomed 17 players to early practices. “We have no seniors on the team and a mix of experience, first-year players and a couple of eighth graders.”
His tall posts will be key. “We are going to need to take advantage of the size of McKinstry and Fleming — and find a way to get them the ball inside,” Bittner added.
They and two classmates, Ione Sheldon, who will play point guard, and Zoey Zuern, guard, are all returning starters. Chloe Stringer and Natalie Gray bring varsity experience. “The core six girls will be carrying much of the load together on offense,” the coach noted.
Bittner is determining strategy as the season looms with an opening home game against Naselle Dec. 2.
“In the past, we have always put pressure on teams all over the court,” he said. “With more of a bigger and longer line-up, we might switch things up and play more of a half-court pressure and trapping defense.”
While Ilwaco had a tough volleyball season, Raymond brought home the 2B fourth-place trophy from Yakima. On the team was 5-11 senior Kyra Gardner.
Bittner sees the Seagulls as the top league threat with Gardner, who has signed to play basketball at Washington State University.
“Someone from a 2B school who has signed for a Pac-12 school — it’s pretty impressive,” Bittner said.
“Last year was the first year we didn’t win the Pacific League, which was a six-year stretch. After Raymond, it is us and everyone else fighting for the second spot.” Ilwaco will travel to Raymond Dec. 9 and host the Seagulls Jan. 19.
For the record, Bittner’s teams have chalked up of 285 wins and 128 losses. He will be joined by Lanie Kary as the JV coach and Monica Sicard as a volunteer assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.