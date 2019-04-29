SURFSIDE – Rookie golfers Sunny Kemmer and Gabby Bell continued to shine at the Thursday, April 25 match against North Beach. Faith Richardson, the number one on Ilwaco’s girls team, joined the short-handed boys, contributing to their 206-227 victory over the Hyaks. Neither Ilwaco nor North Beach fielded a complete girls team.
Bell came out of the gate with very precise shots. She chipped from outside the green to within two feet of the hole on hole two. Then, on three, she hit a shocking thirty-footer from beside a tree on the left of the green for a two. That birdie put her just three over through three holes. She was only ten over through six holes before hitting a pair of sand traps on seven. She hit some impressive shots to limit the damage but still quadruple bogeyed, then quadrupled again on eight.
Bell finished strong with a six on the treacherous, narrow, uphill par-four nine hole. She hit a long drive and got up the hill in just three shots and ended up with a solid six. Her final score of 56 was a strong performance, but the well-rounded shot-making ability she showed is likely indicative of even better things to come for the freshman. A par or bogey on the relatively easy eight would, by itself, have put her in the low-50s, a very impressive range this early in a career.
Kemmer started on hole nine, where she also scored a six, and caught fire with three straight bogies on one through three. She also bogeyed five. On the short hole eight she had a strong tee shot. A botched second shot likely cost her yet another bogey, but she recovered with a good chip and a perfect putt to finish her day at 53, by far a career low.
“Faith has been helping me with my swing,” Kemmer said. “I’ve started not going back so far on my drive and my wood shots, and it’s been working really well.
Maggie Jacobson had her season-low of 50. On the long, par-five seven she bounced her fairway shot onto the green, then set up a birdie putt. She missed but still got her only par on the day.
Blake Kukula birdied hole three on his way to a score of 38. Tenyson Ramsey shot 51, Charley Short was at 52. Richardson, hitting from men’s tees, shot 65.
Wednesday Meet
Kukula cruised through his home course with three birdies, shooting a 34 at Ilwaco’s Wednesday, April 24 home match against Life Christian and Adna, taking first place and leading the Fishermen to a team victory. Ilwaco shot 179 as a team to Life Christian’s 198, with Adna not bringing a complete team.
Brenden Chabot got near career-best form, shooting 45. Ramsey and Short each shot 50.
Ilwaco’s girls team lost 246-233 to Life Christian. Bell led the Lady Fishermen with a 57. Kemmer got her first career par on the par-three third hole on her way to a 59, Jacobson shot 63 and Richardson had a 67.
