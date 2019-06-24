ILWACO – The new-look Ilwaco basketball team led by Joe Nisbett and Parker Kaech reached finals at its home summer tournament, the June 21-23 Battle at the Beach. Ilwaco went 4-2 overall.
With five high-minutes players from recent years having graduated, the 6’8” Nisbett is taking over as the main option inside, and had several big games over the weekend. Kaech served as the team’s top threat attacking from the perimeter. Freshman Alex West was in the starting lineup, serving as point guard for much of the tournament.
In pool play Ilwaco went 2-1, losing to Reardon and beating Rainier and Pe Ell. On the elimination brackets, Ilwaco beat Onalaska and avenged its loss to Reardon. The La Center Wildcats, who play in the 1A Trico League and were 23-4 last year, dominated the tournament. They took a 28-11 lead over Ilwaco in finals and won 70-46.
Ilwaco also hosted the girls Bed and Breakfast camp from June 17-20, with teams playing multiple games each day morning until night, and a midnight three-point shooting contest on Wednesday. Ilwaco is hosting another B&B camp this week for boys teams June 24-27.
