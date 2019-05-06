ILWACO – Ilwaco High School hosted the Pacific County Invite Tuesday, April 30, drawing Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley, Pe Ell, North River and Naselle. Ilwaco’s boys and girls teams both took first at the meet.
Freshman Daniel Quintana entered the meet with three wins in the 1600 meters in four tries. Daniel Whiting, a junior who was Ilwaco’s fastest distance runner the last two years, pushed Quintana all the way in the 1600 meters Tuesday, repeatedly looking to pass his teammate. He finished in a personal-best 4:40.71, 1.13 seconds behind Quintana, who won the event. Tristan Trudell took fourth at 5:00.89, with Logan Simonson fifth at 5:14.4. Whiting added a season-best 10:48.6 in the 3200. Quintana won the 800 in 2:05.92, ahead of Whiting, who set another personal record of 2:11.96. Trudell was fourth at 2:18.83. Simonson took over five seconds off his personal best in the 800, coming in at 2:25.
Erika Glenn won the 200-meter run with a personal-best 27.76, outrunning Willapa Valley’s Hannah Cook by a second. Glenn was fourth in the long jump at 14’9.5” and second in the triple jump at 33’3”.
Ebby McMullen ventured into the 400-meter run for the first time and won in 1:06.17, with Daniela Mendez second at 1:13. McMullen edged Glenn for first in the triple-jump at 34’10”. She had a 16.47-second 100-meter hurdles, trailing a season-best 16.08 for Willapa Valley’s Hannah Cook. McMullen added a fifteen-foot long jump that took second, fifteen inches behind a personal-record performance by Raymond’s Kyra Gardner. Abby Knopski was fifth with a 14’2.5” long jump and triple jumped 30’4”. Tazlina Thomas long-jumped 13’9”.
Alex Kaino had a hand-timed 11.16-second 100-meter run, tying his mark from last April at Toutle Lake, which was also hand-timed. His top automatically timed result is 11.67 seconds. Kaino beat Raymond’s Jeremiah Meade, who also set a personal record, by thirty-four hundredths. Ilwaco’s Brandon Kuhn came in fourth at 11.89, well under his personal best even accounting for hand-time adjustments. Colton McNabb tied for fifth at 11.93.
Kaino added a 23.61-second mark (auto timed) in the 200, winning by sixty-eight hundredths over Meade. Kuhn had a personal-best 53.76-second 400-meter run, taking second, followed by Colton McNabb at 57.41 seconds. Kuhn was also second with a personal-best long jump of 18’6”.
Estella Sheldon won the 800 meters at 2:36.83, 16 seconds ahead of North River’s Ruby Gumaelius. Sheldon also had a 4’8” high jump for third place.
Michael Rodda set personal records in the discus throw (94’10”, second) and shot put (34’8”, fifth), while taking eleventh with a 92’11” javelin throw that was the second longest of his career. Evan Perez took fourth in the discus at 88 feet, with Adam Sonntag fifth at 87’5” and Dakota Shepard eighth at 81 feet. Lane Wienke set a personal record with a 32’4.75” shot put for seventh place, as did Shepard with an 11th-place, 30-foot shot put. Brady Vinsonhaler was ninth in the javelin throw at 94’8”.
Tazlina Thomas was the top sprinter for Ilwaco’s girls team with a third-place 14.57 second run in the 100 meters, followed by Elle Personius (14.81) and Carolina Mendez (15.03).
Kaylee Barnett took third in the javelin throw at 95’11”, with Sophia Marsh next at 90’1”. Rachel Glasson reached career bests in the javelin throw (57’2”) and discus throw (62’3”) while adding a 20-foot shot put. Teammate Kaylee Barnett was one place above Glasson in the discus throw, taking fifth at 65’8”. Marsh was seventh in the shot put (26’6.5”), Barnett ninth (23’10.5”).
Carli Kemmer won the 3200 meters by over a minute at 13:57.28. Parker Kaech had a 37’8.5” triple-jump for fourth place.
Ilwaco added three relay wins. Tazlina Thomas, Elle Personius, Abby Knopski and Tiana Ramsey took the girls’ 4x100 in 55.34 seconds; Colton McNabb, Kuhn, Kaech and Kaino won the boys 4x200 in 1:36.37; and Ramsey, Knopski, Sheldon and Glenn took the 4x400 in 4:34.12. Trudell, Quintana, Kaech and Kaino were a fifth of a second behind South Bend in the 4x400, finishing in 3:41.79 for second place. Carolina Mendez, Personius, Nisa Mendoza and Ramsey were second in the 4x200 at 2:01.06.
