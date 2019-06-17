ILWACO – Finals at the Battle at the Beach summer basketball tournament featured a 3A school against a 1B dynasty. Kelso, 13-10 at the 3A level last season, edged Colton, the 1B champion 10 of the last 11 seasons, by a score of 61-55 to close out the June 14-16 tournament.
In the Ilwaco alumni game, the Class of 2018 connection was decisive as Madeline Jacobson scored on a lob from Makenzie Kaech in the closing seconds for a 44-43 victory over Zillah.
Ilwaco’s present-day team also fared well.
After losing in overtime 41-36 to Cashmere, Ilwaco won an overtime contest over Adna 40-32. With no shot clock at the tournament, Adna looked to play for the final shot in a 32-32 tie, but Estella Sheldon picked off a pass with 19 seconds to go. Sheldon missed at the other end, but Sunny Kemmer came up with a block right at the rim with four seconds left, forcing the game into overtime. Erika Glenn fed Kylie Gray for a basket on the opening possession of the two-minute overtime, then added a steal and score on the next possession. The Fishermen outscored Adna 8-0 in the extra period.
Jaymie Kemmer and Olivia Long got significant playing time for a team looking to replace the graduated Ebby McMullen and Arianna Bell in the rotation. Kemmer hit three three-pointers in two minutes, one while being fouled, to help Ilwaco pull away for a win over Orting. Glenn was unstoppable in a 45-24 win over Toledo before Colton knocked off the Fishermen in semifinals 47-31.
A very young Naselle team beat Orting’s junior varsity squad before losing to Cashmere and Columbia.
(0) comments
