Ilwaco’s Bryan Sparks has been named Associated Press 2B All-State Honorable Mention on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Onalaska running back Ashton Haight was named 2B player of the year after leading his team to the state title. Haight edged his Onalaska teammate, offensive lineman Alex Frazier, and Pe Ell/Willapa Valley running back Max Smith.
Emeka Egbuka of 2A Steilacoom was named the state’s all-classifications player of the year. Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard was 4A player of the year; Eastside Catholic lineman J.T. Tuimoloau won the honor at 3A; quarterback Caleb Christensen of Royal was the 1A winner; and Odessa’s Marcus King was named the top player in 1B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.