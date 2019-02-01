Ilwaco finished its regular season with a rout of a decent Ocosta team, winning 86-41 at home Thursday. Ilwaco finished 14-4 in the Pacific League, Ocosta 8-10.
With Northwest Christian's 53-52 loss against Life Christian Thursday, Ilwaco moved into a two-way tie with Willapa Valley, which beat Pe Ell. Ilwaco and Valley will schedule a tie-breaker, with the winner to get a bye at Districts out through the Saturday, Feb. 9 quarterfinal round.
