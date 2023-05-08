Ilwaco senior Ayden Woodby, right, grins with joy as he prepares to cross the finish line in first place ahead of South Bend junior Ferrill Johnson in the 200m. Woodby was trailing as the runners came around the final turn, but won with a sprint as the track straightened. IHS freshman Cody Miller was third.
Mya Cunningham earned a relay medal at the WIAA state meet last year and has been gaining significant experience in races in her sophomore season. At the Ilwaco meet, she won the 800m and placed third in the 400m.
Wade Smith has been trying out several events as he narrows his selections ahead of post-season meets, but he has been a consistent competitor in the pole vault. He placed third with 9.0 in an event dominated regionally by Raymond’s strong senior Morgan Anderson who cleared 12.0.
Determination and concentration is evident on the face of Nora Soule, right, a freshman at Ilwaco High School, as she lines up for the long-distance race against Willapa Valley sophomore Kaitlyn Ganzel. Soule stayed in touch with the leaders while conserving energy, and was able to sprint ahead for the win.
Cody Miller, left, prepares to receive the baton from Jace Linthakhan in the 4x200m relay during the Ilwaco home track meet. Together with Ayden Woodby and Wade Smith they won. In other races, Miller won the 1600m and Woodby the 200m.
Nora Soule is proof that track racing is more than legs and lungs.
It’s about being smart.
As the Ilwaco freshman lined up for the 3200 meters, she set her watch. Alongside her, was a Willapa Valley runner enjoying similar success this season.
Off they went, six boys and four girls, running together because the farthest distance at the meet burns off a full 15 minutes.
As they circled, Ilwaco junior Moises Mendez-Hernandez showed his dominance, though pushed by a South Bend senior. Behind, Soule bided her time, some way back, at times appearing almost out of touch with Willapa Valley sophomores Kaitlyn Ganzel and Jasmin Solso and Raymond senior Genevieve Sarich.
When they began the final lap, coach Sarah Taylor gave her the word to kick.
“It was a good strategy,” said Soule who took the lead and sprinted down the final straight to beat Solso. “It’s all about the right pace.”
Soule’s success was one highlight of Ilwaco’s last home meet. Her time was 14.05.10, her best. She also won the 1600 against a larger field, winning in 6:12.37, seven seconds ahead of Ganzel with four Raymond runners trailing.
Sophomore Mya Cunningham won the 800m in 2:55.47, taking the lead and holding on to win by almost 5 seconds. She was third in the 400m and seventh in long jump; classmate Esther Thomas was third in the high jump with 4.4, third in long jump with 12.9, fourth in triple jump with 28.10 and fifth in pole vault with 6.0; freshman Madison Key was seventh in the 100m, a distance that saw three Valley runners sweep the medal positions.
Mendez-Hernandez won the 3200m in 13.23.67 and placed third in the 1600, a race won by IHS freshman Cody Miller in 5.14.54 with sophomore Sammy Lloyd in fifth. Miller was third in the 400m with 57.69 behind second-place senior Ayden Woodby in 54.21.
Woodby won the 200m in 24.30. He was behind at the final turn but sprinting past a South Bend runner on the final straight, with Miller third in 25.80.
Sophomore Wade Smith continued to test his skill in different events though staying on course in pole vault in which he placed third with 9.0. He placed third in the 300m hurdles in 50.43.
Next on the agenda is the Pacific League Championship meet at Raymond May 12 with athletes looking to qualify for the May 19 District Championships at Chehalis and eventually the May 25-27 WIAA 2B State Championships, which have moved from Cheney to Yakima this year.
