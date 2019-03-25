NASELLE — Freshman long-distance runner Daniel Quintana put himself in elite territory in his debut, and Erika Glenn continued a spectacular start to her track career, highlighting Ilwaco’s performance at the Naselle track meet Thursday, March 21.
Other newcomers having big days included Lane Wienke and Kaylee Barnett, who made major contributions in the throwing events. Overall, the girls’ team took first by a wide margin, and the boys’ team finished fourth.
Quintana led wire-to-wire in running the 1600-meters in 4:48.6, a time that would have placed ninth at State last season. Quintana won every middle school 1500 and 3000-meter race he entered last year, including District championships, where he had times of 4:33 and 9:37.8. Daniel Whiting, an Ilwaco junior who has himself gotten into sub-five-minute range at his best meets, caught and passed Raymond’s Noah Ashley in the final laps to take second with a solid 5:01.64. In the 3200, Whiting and Quintana tied down to the hundredth of a second at 11:39.46.
Glenn, a sophomore competing in track and field for the first time since seventh grade, had three first-place finishes for the second straight week.
In the triple-jump she achieved a 33’2.5” mark that would have placed sixth at State last year. In Naselle, that mark was good for first, ahead of South Bend’s Hannah Byington, who did in fact take sixth at State last year. Glenn’s Ilwaco teammate, Abby Knopski, was third at 30’8”.
Glenn tied Byington for third in the long jump at 14’11”, with teammate Ebby McMullen in second at 15 feet and Raymond’s Kyra Gardner winning at 15’1”. Glenn tied Byington for first in the 200 meters at 27.95, while Ilwaco’s Tiana Ramsey finished third at 29.53. Glenn won the 400-meter race with a time of 1:04.68.
McMullen won the 100-meter hurdles despite a fall. McMullen, second in State at the event last year, was the overwhelming favorite Thursday and built a lead of about two hurdles over the field before tripping on the third hurdle from the end. She was down for perhaps a little over a second. But no one caught her. Her nearest competitor at the time, Wishkah’s Alana Evensen, was fading and was passed by Ilwaco’s Tazlina Thomas. McMullen popped up and ran what was left of the race cautiously, finishing in 18.48 seconds. McMullen won by 1.8 seconds over Thomas. The fall probably cost her a time in the low-16s, or perhaps even the high 15s.
In the 300-meters, McMullen competed for only the second time in her career and won in 52.01 seconds. Teammate Alyssa Marsh took second in the field of four with a time of 54.38.
Alex Kaino won the boys 300 hurdles in 41.33, a solid time by his standards, about a second off his career-best pace from State last year.
Wienke debuted at third in the discus throw (86’7”) and fifth in the shot put (32’2.5”). Michael Rodda was fourth in the shot put (33’1”), and Cory Morrison was sixth in the javelin throw (87’).
Sophia Marsh was second in the girls shot put (28’6.5”) and javelin throw (97’10”). Barnett took third in the discus throw (72’5”) and sixth in the shot put (23’3”).
Brandon Kuhn smashed his personal record in the 400 meters by nearly two seconds at 55.53 to take second behind South Bend’s Preston Lawhead (54.21.) Kuhn took eighth in the 100 meters at 12.58, slicing a third of a second off his personal record. His 17’8” long jump took fourth place and was another personal best.
Carli Kemmer was first place of two competitors in the 3200 at 14:13.55.
Tazlina Thomas (fifth place, 14.56) and Alyssa Marsh (sixth, 14.68) were the top two finishers for the Ilwaco girls’ team in the 100 meters.
Knopski took sixth in the long jump at 13’8” to go with her third-place triple-jump. Estella Sheldon cleared 4’8” in the high jump for the first time to tie for third.
Ilwaco won the girls 4x100 and 4x400 relays. The boys won the 4x400 relay and took third in the 4x100.
