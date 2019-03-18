Ilwaco demolished Life Christian 26-0 and 14-3 in Saturday’s season-opening double-header in Tacoma.
In the early-afternoon game, the Fishermen got at-bats for 15 players even though the contest went just three-and-a-half innings. Reese Tynkila led the way with seven RBIs in the contest on a pair of singles, a double and a walk. Dylan Simonson led off, stealing two bases and scoring four runs.
Trenton Cox dominated in his three-inning complete game, needing only 38 pitches to get through a five-strikeout, two-walk, no-hit performance. Three Eagles pitchers walked twelve batters and hit eight more. Trevor Hutson and Chris Wood each took two hit-by-pitches.
In the second game Tynkila went 3 for 4 with two doubles to cap a monster afternoon. Chris Wood was also 3 for 4. Landin Frank allowed an unearned run in four and a third innings before giving way to Trevor Hutson, who got the final two outs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.