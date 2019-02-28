St. George's beat Ilwaco 59-41 in the first round of the Washington state 2B girls basketball tournament in Spokane Wednesday, eliminating the Fishermen.
Ilwaco took a 15-7 first-quarter lead, but the Dragons responded with a 19-0 run and led by as many as 28 points.
