ILWACO — After a fifteen-year playoff drought, the Fishermen have reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. They still have yet to achieve their first winning season since 2001. Ilwaco went 3-6 in league play last year, in Michaela Eastham’s first season as head coach.
Sophia and Alyssa Marsh and Jaymie Patana are the returning starters. Patana moves back to setter. That was her position when she caught fire during the 2017 playoffs to spark Ilwaco’s surprisingly competitive performance, diving all over the floor and turning around tough points.
“She’s a very scrappy setter; she has no problem setting a bad pass. She’s good at seeing what hitters are open and available, and seeing holes on the other side of the court,” Eastham said.
Alyssa Marsh showed star potential last season as a freshman. Listed at 5’7” last year, she has grown perhaps three inches, making her a major presence at the net.
“I’m taller this year, and I’ve gotten to know my teammates better, on and off the court.”
In a momentum-driven sport, Marsh found that her best games last year came when the team was on a roll.
“It was when the whole team had it going, had an enthusiastic attitude, that gave me self-confidence.”
Eastham says Alyssa is right on track to build on her big freshman season.
“She’s becoming a leader, helping the girls. She’s grown both in skills and in personality.”
Older sister Sophia is also a hard-hitter, who had an 11-kill game against Pe Ell last season.
Abby Knopski saw playing time as a sophomore last year. Kylie Gray, a junior moving up from JV, is an option in the middle with her height and strength. Sabrina Lessenden takes over as libero, the specialist permitted to substitute in without limitations to provide back-row defense and passing. Hannah Hines came in as a serving specialist at times last year and should see a larger role, as will Tiana Ramsey.
Ilwaco opens at home against Naselle at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
