Three Ilwaco wrestlers have qualified to compete at the state championships.
And a delighted head coach Larry Kemmer is celebrating their achievement.
Leading the way is junior Xavier Smith who stood on the podium in the Kalama gym Saturday having qualified in second place at the Regional tournament at 113 pounds.
Two teammates placed fifth in their weight classes and will suit up for the WIAA 2B championships at the Tacoma Dome Friday.
Freshman Jace Linthakhan earned his place in the 106-pound division while sophomore Wade Smith wrestled at 138.
Two Ilwaco wrestlers placed sixth in their divisions, one place off qualifying. Luis Mendez is an alternate to state at 120 pounds and Yunior Bautista Cruz at 126.
“Luis and Yunior are both first-year wrestlers, and they just missed by points,” Kemmer said. “As first-year wrestlers, this is a huge accomplishment. They both have worked very hard to get to where they are. I can only hope that they will make it in.”
Two other Fishermen squad members wrestled at Kalama, but did not advance. They were Alex Valencia at 138 and Marcus Lynch at 195.
Kemmer praised their contribution to the squad and their improvement through the season.
“As for Alex and Marcus, they both have come a long way as well. We are looking forward to next season for them as we are a young team with no seniors on the boys side.”
Bethany Martin was the lone senior on the IHS team this year. She wrestled at the girls Regionals at Shelton and just missed out on qualifying in the 235-pound division by one place.
