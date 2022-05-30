CHENEY — Three familiar faces were on hand to showcase Ilwaco track skills at the WIAA 2B state meet.
All came home with medals.
In fact, all six Fishermen who traveled to the three-day event at Eastern Washington University were successful.
Senior girls medal
Seniors Tazlina Thomas, Emma Brundage and Sabrina Lessenden have been running for IHS coach Sarah Taylor for years. And they didn’t disappoint in their last sports event before they graduate.
Thomas leaped 32-09.75 in the 2B triple jump to earn the third-place medal. In the long jump, she was seventh with a leap of 15-07.25. Kyra Gardner of Raymond won both events (and two others).
Brundage placed seventh in the 1600 meters, finishing in 5:39.49. The winner’s time was 5:13.25.
Lessenden finished seventh in the 3200m, completing the meet’s longest event in 13:05.80. The winner, Chloe Overberg from Asotin, raced out to a huge lead quite early in the race and maintained the pace to complete the eight laps in 11:28.06.
In her 800m heat, Lessenden finished in 2:39.89, but that was two places shy of qualifying for the final.
And in the next-to-last race of the three-day meet, the three combined for relay success. Joined by speedy freshman Mya Cunningham, they qualified for the finals of the 4x400m with a 4:31.29 race, finishing fourth in their heat. In the final, they earned seventh-place medals with a time of 4:34.22.
Afterward, Taylor reflected on an era of an era for Ilwaco running with the trio graduating and heading to their respective colleges, Thomas to Northern Michigan University, Brundage to Linfield College and Lessenden to Whitworth University.
“It was a lot of fun,” the longtime coach said. “All three of them put in a lot of work. They are really good girls to have around. They have good grades and are very involved in the community.”
She commended them for acting as role models and helping the younger runners.
“It is fun to have the freshmen on the team,” said Thomas, who also sang the national anthem to open the final day’s proceedings. “I was really excited that I made it to state, having come in my freshman year. I am really happy that I have been doing so well.”
Covid precautions disrupted the last two WIAA seasons and meant no 2B state meets in 2000 or 2021.
“I think it has been relatively easy to get back to what we would consider ‘normal,’” Thomas said. “We had team support and coach support and traveled to other places.”
The trio reflected on their joy of running together wearing IHS cross country and track uniforms.
“It’s been fun,” said Thomas. “We are all really encouraging — it’s nice to have them as team mates.”
“We are all friends and able to support each other,” added Brundage, who also enjoyed helping the younger runners. “I am excited that Mya got to make it in for the relay.”
Lessenden derived much satisfaction earning her 3200m medal. “I am very excited,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to get that, but I worked so hard in the off season.”
She commended Taylor and assistant coach Crystal Bell for their support.
“It was fun — it’s been great doing this and cross country. Coaches Taylor and Bell know I have some anxiety and they calm me down. They know how I work. I am very appreciative they got me through.”
Ilwaco boys
Two Ilwaco boys advanced to state.
Ayden Woodby, a junior, powered down the home stretch to post 52.17, the second-fastest time in qualifying for the 400m finals. In the championship race, he placed second in 51.80, just behind a familiar opponent, Ocosta’s Matthew Idso, in 51.17.
Asked to sum up the race, his reply was immediate. “It was very fast! I just ran it and did my thing.”
Senior Logan Rousch won the eighth-place medal in the pole vault, matching his district height of 11-0 but unable to clear the bar when it went up higher. The winner, from Rainier High School, cleared 14-0.
Taylor commended the senior’s contribution. “He has scored a lot of points this year,” the coach said. Rousch said he hoped to continue track at college. He thanked his coaches for their encouragement, but as he left the pole vault area he reflected, “I wish I had been able to make a bit higher!”
