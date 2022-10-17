The mood must be bright at Mossyrock High School. The Vikings teams beat Naselle football and volleyball squads last week to remain undefeated and their boys’ cross country squad won a meet where Ilwaco was involved.

The runners were in Toledo Thursday. Rainier won the girls’ meet, thanks to points scored by athletes in third, fourth and sixth. Ilwaco freshman Nora Soule was 10th in 26:17 (winner was 22:56) with sophomore Esther Thomas recording a personal best of 31:48.

Carter Humphreys

Carter Humphreys
Paige Frank

Paige Frank

