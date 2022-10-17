The mood must be bright at Mossyrock High School. The Vikings teams beat Naselle football and volleyball squads last week to remain undefeated and their boys’ cross country squad won a meet where Ilwaco was involved.
The runners were in Toledo Thursday. Rainier won the girls’ meet, thanks to points scored by athletes in third, fourth and sixth. Ilwaco freshman Nora Soule was 10th in 26:17 (winner was 22:56) with sophomore Esther Thomas recording a personal best of 31:48.
Ilwaco boys placed fifth in team scoring. Mossyrock prevailed, thanks to third-, fourth- and fifth-place runners
The 5000-meter course individual winner was sophomore Treyton Marty on his home territory, in 17.16, a full 24 seconds ahead of the next runner.
Ilwaco sophomore Carter Humphreys was the highest-placing Fisherman, finishing 11th with a time of 20.33. “It was slow at first and then I just sped up throughout the race,” Humphreys said.
Next were classmates Alex Valencia and Moises Mendez-Hernandez, just nine seconds ahead of junior Vicente Bautista.
“It was a very flat course, great for personal bests,” said Coach Sarah Taylor. “It was hot, but everyone ran really well. Carter had a solid breakout race. Esther was happy about earning a PR, despite the heat.”
On Oct 20, Ilwaco will travel to Ocosta for the Pacific League Championships, with runners eager to advance to the District IV 1B/2B meet Oct. 29 at Rainier.
Loving it
The mood is always upbeat among Ilwaco soccer players, whether results go their way or not. Paige Frank is among squad members gearing up for the Oct. 19 home game against Ocosta, which is senior night.
“I am loving it,” she said. “I was on the team as a freshman and then we had the covid break. I am glad to be playing again. This is my favorite sport.”
Last week, the Fishermen had three road games. They fell 3-1 at South Bend. Senior Ione Sheldon scored their goal. Things weren’t so close at Napavine or Kalama, both 7-0 losses. Coach Andrew Goodwin’s squad will play Toutle Lake Oct. 22, Adna Oct. 24 and South Bend Oct. 26.
NHS senior night
Naselle football had a happy time honoring senior athletes, football players Kolten Lindstrom, Elmer Toftemark and Luke Johnson and fall cheer squad members Kaylin Shrives, Bella Dunagan and Destiny Gifford.
Sadly, things were not so happy on the field against Mossyrock. The Vikings won 64-42, and are well on their way to the league championship title.
Naselle’s home game against Taholah Friday has been cancelled at the request of the visitors. The Comets’ regular season concludes Oct. 28 in Tacoma when they play Evergreen Lutheran. Post-season play will begin the following weekend. The Eagles’ record is 1-5. They lost to Mossyrock 82-26 two weeks ago, but earned their first win Saturday, 52-14 against Taholah. While Naselle is resting next weekend, Evergreen Lutheran will play Sound Christian, a team the Comets beat 60-8.
Naselle’s volleyball team faced its most formidable regional opponent for the second time last week. Once again, Mossyrock proved too strong, earning a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-8 win. The teams met earlier in the season with the game going to five sets, Mossyrock’s closest game. The Vikings have dominated this year’s Columbia Valley League. They placed second at 1B state last year and are highly ranked once again.
The Comets’ schedule includes an Oct. 20 trip to play the other Vikings — Willapa Valley — then home contests against Neah Bay Oct. 22 and Pe Ell Oct. 25.
Lots of points
Ilwaco football lost at Napavine 69-15. The unbeaten Tigers, playing in their homecoming game, had a 33-point first quarter and led 61-8 at halftime. Ilwaco’s first points came when Ryan Morris caught a 20-yard pass. Kaemon Sawa ran in the extra two points.
As time wound down, Boston Caron ran four yards to score and Derrick Cutting kicked the extra point.
On Friday, the seniors will be honored when the Fishermen host Morton/White Pass. The Timberwolves prevailed 44-8 earlier in the season. Next will be an Oct. 27 trip to LaConner.
Ilwaco volleyball’s season continued with a 3-0 loss at Raymond last week. The Seagulls powered to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 win. The remaining October schedule for Ilwaco includes Ocosta at home Oct. 20 then a trip to Puyallup to play Chief Leschi Oct. 24. Ilwaco defeated Chief Leschi Sept. 29. The final scheduled home game is Oct. 26, hosting North Beach.
