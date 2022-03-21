The final goal of the match came on a brilliant corner kick from sophomore midfielder Tristan Katelnikoff (14), putting an exclamation point on the 7-2 blowout, and sending the Ilwaco sideline into a celebratory frenzy.
The final goal of the match came on a brilliant corner kick from sophomore midfielder Tristan Katelnikoff (14), putting an exclamation point on the 7-2 blowout, and sending the Ilwaco sideline into a celebratory frenzy.
ILWACO — Rain fell in steady sheets and the scoring came in barrages led by two brothers as the Fishermen soccer team opened their season with a 7-2 throttling of Eatonville on a soggy field last week in Ilwaco.
Senior midfielder Jaden Turner and sophomore forward Beckett Turner blasted three goals apiece to earn a rare dual hat trick for the brothers.
The senior captain credited the defense for the victory.
“We had some great defensive work, Lucas (Hart) played amazing for his first soccer game,” Jaden Turner said.
“We had a strategy and I thought we executed it pretty well with the through balls and putting pressure on their defense. Sam (Glenn) played great in the goal, too.”
The six goals was a first for the brothers — and likely a school record. Each recalled games with multiple goals, but never quite this many.
“It was a special moment for us both to get a hat trick,” Beckett said following the victory.
“We just need to keep focused and keep it up, hopefully [this win] is one of many.”
A tight, one-score game was blown open in the second half following an Eatonville goal, making the score 2-1. The Cruisers’ momentum was short-lived, however. Beckett Turner answered with back-to-back goals, extending the Ilwaco lead to 4-1 and extinguishing any Eatonville hope for a comeback. Not to be outdone, older brother Jaden Turner added his second and third goal in rapid succession, at the 17 and 13-minute mark, making the score 6-1.
The final goal of the match came on a brilliant corner kick from sophomore midfielder Tristan Katelnikoff, putting an exclamation point on the 7-2 blowout, and sending the Ilwaco sideline into a celebratory frenzy.
Up next for the team are away games scheduled March 23 in Forks, March 25 in Hoquiam and March 28 vs. Raymond-South Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.