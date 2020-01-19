SOUTH BEND — Parker Kaech scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half, leading the way in Ilwaco’s 76-46 victory over South Bend Saturday, Jan. 18.
Calvin Baze piled on, scoring all 11 of his points in the third quarter. Freshman Alex West poured in 10 points off the bench. Bubba Douglas added 12 points.
Ilwaco will visit Pe Ell Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
