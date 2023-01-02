A former Ilwaco standout is enjoying the next phase of her athletic career as a college basketball player.
After sitting out her freshman year while recovering from a serious leg injury, Erika Glenn has become a key contributor at Western Oregon University.
On the Monmouth, Ore., campus, she is studying exercise science, human biology and public health with a view to eventually joining an accelerated nursing program.
“I love the school — as well as getting to play basketball,” she said. The campus is set in a community of about 11,000, with bigger-city amenities handy in nearby Salem and Corvallis. “I am used to that small-town vibe,” she said.
As a member of the 10-person Wolves roster, she travels around the region playing Division-2 basketball in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC).
That means road trips to Olympia and Seattle, plus flights to California and elsewhere. Teams from Alaska and Western Canada are on the schedule.
Results have been mixed. “It is a really tough conference, and our coaches say that on any given night any team can win,” Glenn said. “We are really young and doing well, trying to figure out our identity.”
Student leader
The 19-year-old was a straight-A student at Ilwaco, who earned academic honors and excelled at sports, including soccer and cross country where she achieved high recognition. In track, she won state medals in all four of her events.
Long-time Lady Fisherman head coach Ned Bittner has described her as one of the best basketball players he has ever coached. He traveled to St. Martin’s University in Olympia recently to cheer for her season-opening win against a California team.
He was not alone in praising her talents when she signed for Western. In her latter teenage years, Glenn also played on an elite Northwest travel team called Hoopstars. The coach, Field Kline, predicted she would bring “her rottweiler-like playing style and leadership” to WOU.
Strong academics
Her achievements appear in IHS record books. In her last home game, she scored 58 points, a record for a single game. Until Glenn reached IHS, the record, set in 1999, was 43.
But her final high school game, a losing district playoff, made the wrong kind of headlines. Although she chalked up her remarkable 1,759th career point, she was carried off the court with a serious knee injury.
She graduated in 2021 after she and her classmates had the latter stages of their schooling disrupted by the covid pandemic. “We have always found ways to make the best out of a bad situation,” she said in her upbeat graduation speech.
Her injury meant no immediate basketball action as she enrolled at WOU, earning “redshirt” status. Glenn said she was impressed at her university’s commitment to student-athletes. They have access to trainers and strength coaches; academic professors are accommodating about travel. “We still want to get good grades,” she said.
'It wasn't going to be easy'
Glenn no longer plays wearing a knee brace. One enthusiastic game report posted on the university’s web site described how WOU was behind until a 3-pointer by Glenn “ignited a run for the Wolves.”
“It is what I expected,” Glenn said. “I knew It wasn’t going to be easy. It’s more competitive basketball — and it’s a chance for me to get better!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.