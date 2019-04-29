SHELTON – Ebby McMullen and Erika Glenn both got top five marks in the triple jump and Daniel Quintana ran a 4:36 mile at the Shelton Invitational Saturday, April 27. Five other Ilwaco individual athletes and three relay teams competed at the event.
McMullen had a triple jump of 34’7.5”, trailing only Mary M. Knight’s Kaylee Sowle and Bremerton’s Tyishea McWhorter. Glenn took fifth with a personal-best 33’10.75”. McMullen was also near her top form in the 100-meter hurdles, where she took sixth at 16.55 seconds. Glenn ran the 400 meters in 1:04.47.
Quintana ran the mile in 4:34.53 seconds, 3.9 seconds behind first-place Garrett McSheffrey of Northwest Christian (Lacey). In the more common 1600-meter race, Quintana’s personal best is 4:32.87; a mile is approximately nine meters longer. Quintana added a 2:05.32 800-meter run.
Alex Kaino had a season-best 11.67-second 100-meter sprint, adding a 23.8-second 200.
Estella Sheldon had a 4’10” high jump, only the second time she has accomplished that feat, placing her tenth. She added a 2:37.73 time in the 800 meters.
Brandon Kuhn had a 40’0.75” triple jump and ran the 400 meters in 55.42 seconds. Parker Kaech had a 39’4” triple jump and added a long jump of 17’2.25”.
Sophia Marsh threw the javelin 99’5”.
In the girls 4x400 meter relay, Glenn, Abby Knopski, Tiana Ramsey and Sheldon finished in 4:22.03, edging Timberline by three hundredths for seventh place out of 13 teams. Marsh, Carolina Mendez, Knopski and Ramsey finished the 4x100 in 55.59 seconds. In the boys’ 4x4, Kuhn, Kaech, Quintana and Kaino took eighth at 3:38.44.
