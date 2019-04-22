KALAMA – Alex Kaino, Brandon Kuhn, Daniel Quintana and Parker Kaech all took first place at the Kalama Twilight Invite track meet Friday, April 19. Erika Glenn was second in two events at the meet, which drew 16 schools from Washington and Oregon, including several Washington 1A and 2A schools.
Quintana had a personal-best 1600-meter run of 4:32.87, winning by a shade under two seconds with the fifth-fastest time in Washington 2B this year; Walla Walla Valley’s Justin Roosma leads 2B at 4:20.69. Quintana added a 2:02.81 in the 800-meters, also a personal best, to finish third.
Kaino, the defending 2B 300-meter hurdles champ, had a season-best 40.83 Friday. That was the fastest time of any 2B competitor this year, but Kaino took second in Kalama behind Tyler Flanagan of 2A Woodland (40.22). Kaino took third in 200-meter sprint finals at 23.49 after a season-best 23.35 in prelims. That 23.35 is the second fastest in 2B this season, trailing Tristen Storey of Morton-White Pass at 22.97. Kaino also took fifth in 100-meter sprint finals at 11.73 after setting a season-low with 11.71 in prelims.
Kuhn continued bringing his 400-meter time down. After starting the year in the 56-second range, Kuhn had gotten down to 54.67 the previous week at Oregon City. At Kalama, he beat that mark, blazing through in a personal-best 53.91 seconds. He beat Kalama’s Justin Tucker (54.44) and Life Christian’s Skyjah Wells (54.77) despite the fact that both those runners also had personal record performances. He added a 38’11” triple jump for fourth place and tied for tenth with a personal-best long jump of 18’5”
Kaech took first with a personal-best 20’6” long jump, tying for fifth in 2B this year. He added a triple-jump of 36’10”.
Kuhn, Quintana, Kaech and Kaino won the 4x400 relay in 3:38.82 to beat second-place Clatskanie by 3.2 seconds.
Glenn’s 15’8.5” long jump blew away her previous 14’11 personal best and took second at the tournament. Glenn now has the sixth longest jump in 2B this year. She added a 33-foot triple-jump for second place, with teammate Abby Knopski in third at 31’8.75”. Glenn’s personal-best 1:03.77 400-meter run got her into fourth place.
Tiana Ramsey set a personal record with a 14.05-second 100-meter sprint in prelims, edging teammate Tazlina Thomas (14.15) for the eighth and final spot in finals. In finals Ramsey took another two hundredths off her personal record for a sixth-place 14.03.
Estella Sheldon tied for second with a 4’8” long jump (tied for fourth after tiebreakers), and was eighth in the 800 meters at 2:38.26.
Sophia Marsh was fourth in the javelin throw at 97’1”, eighth in the shot put at 28’10” and added a 66’4” discus throw. Kaylee Barnett added a personal-best 82’4” javelin throw, a 69’8” discus throw and a 24’3” shot put.
Sabrina Lessenden had her first successful pole vault at 5’6” and added a long jump of 11’11.5”. Tazlina Thomas completed the 100-meter hurdles in 19.81 seconds. Daniela Mendez ran the 1600-meters in 6:48.74, and Carli Kemmer had a 13:49.45 time in the 3200.
Logan Simonson had a personal-best 5:19.97 in the 1600 meters and a 2:30.98 in the 800. Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden sprinted 100 meters in 13.56 seconds.
Logan Roush added two inches to his personal-best high jump with a 5’2” mark. Brady Vinsonhaler contributed a 4’10” jump.
Michael Rodda had a personal-best 33’10.5” shot put and added a 90’9” javelin throw. Cory Morrison had a 22’7” shot put and a 79’4” javelin throw. Adam Sonntag threw the discus 80’9”, and Lane Wienke added an 80-foot throw.
Tazlina Thomas, Elle Personius, Abby Knopski and Tiana Ramsey were third in the 4x100 relay at 55.02 seconds. Personius, Abby Knopski, Sophia Marsh and Ramsey were fifth in the 4x2 at 2:00.98. Thomas, Knopski, Ramsey and Estella Sheldon were third in the 4x4 at 4:35.69.
• Ebby McMullen’s 35’5” triple jump at the April 13 Willamette Falls Invitational, noted in last week’s Observer, broke Ilwaco’s school record for the girls’ triple jump, a mark previously held by Devon Phelps, Class of 2002, who had a 33’11” at District May 18, 2001. Erika Glenn’s 33’5” on April 11 makes her the third longest triple-jumper in school history. Eliza Bannister’s 32’7.25” as a sophomore in 2016 is fourth in school history (counting only each individual’s longest triple jump). Abby Knopski, previously outside the top ten, moved into fifth at the same Willamette Falls event where McMullen broke the record.
McMullen’s 35’5” is the 23rd longest of any girl in the state of Washington this year. It is the longest in 2B, with Asotin’s Skye Mackintosh in second at 34’7”. It was only her second time competing in the triple jump; at the first, two days earlier, she recorded a 33’6”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.