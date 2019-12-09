WESTPORT — Keegan Kemmer and Aidan Auttelet each went 4-0 and took first place at the Saturday, Dec. 7 Ocosta Invitational, the 18-team tournament where Ilwaco opened its wrestling season.
In 152-pound finals Kemmer took on Toledo’s Trey Rego, who reached State quarterfinals last year and was coming off two pins and a 16-0 win. Kemmer dominated the match, winning 20-3.
Auttelet beat Hoquiam’s Anthony Burtenshaw 7-4 in 160 finals.
Alyssa Duke was the top finisher among Ilwaco’s girls, taking second. She reached finals in the 125-pound bracket after a first-round bye and a pin of Rainier’s Erika DeMint.
Courtney Jones of W.F. West beat Duke in finals, pinning her in 20 seconds after beating her previous two opponents in 39 and 41 seconds.
Tanner Brasket reached finals in the boys’ 138-pound bracket, where he lost to Jaydon Craig of Concrete.
Trevor Hutson pinned his first two opponents in a combined two minutes and went on to finish third at 4-1 at 182. Griffen Cutting went 4-0 in junior-varsity.
Overall, Ilwaco’s boys team placed fourth at the tournament.
