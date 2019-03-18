Ilwaco’s girls track team opened the season with a tie for first in Raymond, as Erika Glenn won three events in her high school debut and Sophia Marsh won another two. The boys team took third at Raymond, with Parker Kaech taking two seconds and a third.
Glenn flew through the 200 meters in 28.46 seconds, winning by nearly three seconds. She won the 400 in 1:05.57, beating freshman teammate Alyssa Marsh by 5.05. Glenn was one of two competitors in the triple-jump, winning with a 30’4” mark. She was second in the long jump at 14’5”, two inches behind Raymond’s Kyra Gardner.
Sophia Marsh threw the javelin 98’1”, the best mark by over 12 feet in a field of 13, and added a winning 29’11” shot put.
Alyssa Marsh contributed a first-place finish in the 800 meters at 3:06.02. She was also third in the 200 meters at 31.43.
Colton McNabb and Parker Kaech finished second and third in the boys’ 100 meters, which Pe Ell’s Andrew Schulz won at 11.73 seconds. McNabb’s 12.20 mark shaved eighteen hundredths off his previous best set at League prelims last year, getting him well into likely league finalist range. Kaech had a 12.37 time that shattered his previous efforts. McNabb also took second in the 200 at 25.26, beating his personal best by a hundredth of a second.
Kaech added a personal-best long jump of 19’5.75” and a 38’1.25” triple jump, taking second in both events.
Brandon Kuhn took first in the 400 with a personal-best 57.01. Tristan Trudell won the 1600 at 5:04.29, and took second in the 800 at 2:18.98.
Tazlina Thomas was Ilwaco’s top performer in the girls’ 100-meter sprint with a fourth-place 14.63, followed by Sophia Marsh at 15.32. Thomas also took second in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.16.
Michael Rodda was the top performer for the Ilwaco boys in the throwing events, setting personal records in all three events. He was fifth in the shot put at 32’10”, seventh in the discus throw at 72’9”, and eighth in the javelin throw at 86’6”. Dakota Shepard debuted with a fifth-place 80’6” discus throw and added a 28’ shot put and a 62’3” javelin. Cory Morrison was ninth in the javelin throw at 84’11”.
As a team, Ilwaco’s girls tied with the Washington School for the Deaf for first place. Ilwaco’s boys were third behind Pe Ell and Raymond. Chief Leschi and Life Christian also competed at Raymond.
