ILWACO – Jackson Wilkin's hit Parker Kaech in stride for his first career touchdown pass 3:35 into the game, and Ilwaco built a 27-0 lead in a 27-14 season-opening victory over Vernonia Friday.
Wilkin and Trevor Hutson alternated at quarterback and running back, with Wilkin starting at QB and Hutson playing the position for two series. Dylan Simonson helped his inexperienced quarterbacks out with yards-after-catch plays, turning short passes into long gains.
After the early Wilkin-to-Kaech touchdown, Ilwaco got the ball back on the very next play, as Bubba Douglas forced and recovered a fumble by Vernonia quarterback Gunnar Harral, taking the ball to the 10-yard line. Three plays later, Trevor Hutson punged in from the one-yard-line to make it 14-0.
Simonson's 20-yard catch-and-run set up a second-quarter touchdown. Safety Tanner Brasket intercepted a deep pass at the 10-yard line near the end of the half to keep the Loggers off the board.
Douglas had a pair of 20-yard runs to the outside to set up a Hutson touchdown run for a 27-0 third-quarter lead.
With Ilwaco up 27-6, defensive tackle Michael Rodda stuffed a fourth-and-goal-at-the-one run up the middle at the quarter's end.
Vernonia went 95 yards in 1:50 and scored as time expired, adding the two-point conversion for a 27-14 final score.
