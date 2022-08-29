Senior Olivia McKinstry

Senior Olivia McKinstry, left, Head Coach Stephanie Ellsworth and junior Isabell McKinney assemble the new net kindly donated by SNAP Fitness ahead of the Ilwaco High School volleyball season. The team is gearing up to begin the season with road games against Willapa Valley and Wahkiakum. The more mature players are being given a mentorship role to help instill skills and positive competitive values in underclassmen.

 PATRICK WEBB

When Ilwaco volleyball player Mya Cunningham arrived at practice this fall, she discovered one of the nets was torn and grungy.

The enthusiastic sophomore had an idea. Her parents, Robert and Katie Cunningham, own SNAP Fitness in Long Beach and they gifted a new net.

Julianna Fleming

Julianna Fleming
Mya Cunningham

Speedy sophomore Mya Cunningham puts significant effort into volleyball practice, leaping around the Ilwaco High School gym. Head Coach Stephanie Ellsworth emphasizes the need for stretching and conditioning even before her squad starts working on on-court skills.
Molly Bond

Molly Bond is the new Ilwaco JV volleyball coach.

