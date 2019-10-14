TACOMA — Kylie Gray matched a season-high with eight kills and added six blocks in Ilwaco’s 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Life Christian Thursday, Oct. 10. Ilwaco improved to 3-0 in league play for the first time since 1982. They are 6-2 overall. Life Christian fell to 0-7, 0-2 in the Pacific League.
Ilwaco is tied with Willapa Valley atop the Pacific League. They lost to the Vikings in three sets in a September non-league game, but beat them 2-0 at a tournament later in September. Ilwaco’s league game against Valley will be in Menlo Oct. 28.
Ilwaco visits South Bend (1-7, 1-2) Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. and Northwest Christian (Lacey) Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
