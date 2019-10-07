ILWACO — The Fishermen took the top two spots in the boys’ and girls’ cross-country races at Black Lake Thursday, Oct. 3. Estella Sheldon and Alex Carper finished first and second in the girls’ race, and Daniel Quintana and Daniel Whiting accomplished the same in the boys’ race.
Sheldon led throughout the race, which went up and down side-trails off the main Black Lake trail, continued around cranberry bogs and took runners back around the lake. She built a gap on a steep, muddy section past the south dock known as Josh’s trail, and finished in 24:39.4, ahead of 25:09.9 for Carper. Tazlina Thomas sought to give Ilwaco a 1-2-3 finish but was three-fifths of a second behind Ocosta’s Natalie Cain, finishing fourth at 25:22.2.
Around halfway through the race, Quintana and Whiting split off from the rest of a front-running pack that included teammate Tristan Trudell.
“We turned into a run to get a lead, to try to get a team win,” Whiting said. The two ran even coming around the bog, up the north end of the lake and along the wide, scenic path along the northeast. Quintana surged ahead late in the race for an 18:30.3 to 18:57.2 for Whiting. Three Ocosta runners followed, including Dylan Todd at 19:07.9. Trudell was sixth in the field of 45 at 20:16.8.
That helped Ilwaco to a first-place boys team score of 29, followed by Ocosta at 48 and Warrenton at 54.
Nisa Mendoza (7th, 25:40.2), Emma Brundage (8th, 26:05.7), and Kaytlenn Whelden (26:18.59) joined Sheldon, Carper and Thomas in the top ten in a field of 28. Ilwaco’s girls won easily with a team score of 20 to 51 for Warrenton and 64 for Ocosta.
Colton McNabb took ninth for the boys team at 20:36.09. Brady Rasmussen contributed to the team score with a 13th-place 21:45.7 and was followed in succession by Logan Roush (22:34.5), and Logan Simonson (22:36.09).
Other Ilwaco times:
Girls: Daniela Mendez (29:20.59), Alaina Judd (30:40), Ashley Chang (34:20.8). Boys: Aidan Auttelet (23:13.3), Griffen Cutting (23:58.2), Adrienn Gomez-Sanchez (24:25.8), Miguel Hernandez (24:38.7), Malachi Taylor (24:43.8), Isaac Grote (36:00.5).
IHS competes at Marysville meet
MARYSVILLE — Daniel Quintana had the seventh-best time overall and was first among 1B-2A runners in a huge field at the Saturday, Oct. 5 Nike Twilight Invitational cross-country race. Daniel Whiting also placed in the top 50 in the boys’ 1B-2A field, as did Estella Sheldon for the Ilwaco girls.
Quintana’s time of 15:48.1 paced a field of almost 200 1B-2A runners. Kobe Deutscher of Pope John Paul II High School, who took seventh at 1B-2B State last season, was 1.6 seconds behind Quintana to take second Saturday.
Whiting finished in 17:52 to take 34th, 17 spots ahead of his finish the last time he ran the race in 2017. Sheldon, who also last ran the race in 2017, cut 1:25 off her time and moved up 31 spots to take 50th at 21:35.8.
Alex Carper (22:52.9, 90th) and Tazlina Thomas (23:09, 100th) joined Sheldon in the top 100 in the girls’ race. Nisa Mendoza finished in 23:31.8, Emma Brundage had a 23:49.5, Kaytlenn Whelden a 24:26.9, and Daniela Mendez a 26:08.3.
Colton McNabb finished in 18:50.4 for the boys’ team, Brady Rasmussen came in at 19:40.6, Logan Roush followed in 19:48.7, with Logan Simonson at 20:17.
In the boys junior varsity field, Miguel Hernandez finished in 21:33.5, Aiden Auttelet in 21:38.3, Adrienn Gomez-Sanchez had a 22:11.9 and Griffen Cutting ran in 22:13.5.
For the girls’ JV, Alaina Judd had a time of 27:30.7, and Ashley Chang a 30:49.8.
