WINLOCK — Sarah Frank scored two goals as Ilwaco beat Winlock 4-1 Saturday, Sept. 28 to improve to 3-4 on the season.
The game was tied at one at halftime, with Elle Personius providing the Ilwaco goal. Justyce Patana had a goal and Frank had two in the second half.
Frank, a freshman, has become another weapon in Ilwaco’s arsenal with three goals in the last three games.
“She’s finding her way at a new position, midfield, which I don’t think she’d played before this year, kind of figured out how it plays,” coach Andrew Goodwin said. “She’s making more good plays with the forwards and getting the ball more.”
Winlock fell to 1-3-2. Ilwaco will play them again at home Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m., then visits Onalaska Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.