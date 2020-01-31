ILWACO – The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen clinched their sixth straight Pacific League title with a 46-32 victory over Raymond Friday. Erika Glenn scored 30 points for Ilwaco (17-1 over all, 16-0 in league play). Kyra Gardner led Raymond (16-2 overall, 14-2 in league play) with 13. With a two game lead with two to play and wins in both head-to-head matchups against Raymond, Ilwaco has the league title locked up.
Ilwaco trailed 11-3 in the second quarter and 18-16 at halftime. They broke a 26-26 tie with a 15-2 run over a span of about six minutes in the late third and early fourth quarters, with Glenn scoring 10 points during that stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.