ILWACO – The Ilwaco girls took first and the boys tied Warrenton for the top spot at their home track meet Thursday, March 28.
Ebby McMullen had the best long jump of her career at 15’5” to take first-place in that event. She also took first with a 16.37-second 100 meter hurdles, beating out two of the state’s top 2B hurdlers, Willapa Valley’s Brooke Friese (16.71) and Hannah Cook (17.11.) McMullen took second in the 300-meter hurdles, an event she has added this year, at 49.95 seconds, trailing Cook by 1.83.
Ilwaco’s boys won every running event except the 200 meters. Colton McNabb took first in the 100-meter sprint for the first time with a personal-best 12.13 seconds. Brandon Kuhn won the 400-meters in 57.5 seconds. Daniel Quintana (2:11.03) edged teammate Daniel Whiting (2:14.81) in the 800. Whiting won the 1600 in 4:58.02. Quintana, who had a sub-4:50 1600 in his debut the previous week, did not compete in that event but won the 3200 by over two minutes at 10:43.43.
Sophia Marsh won the javelin throw at 103’1” and took fourth in the shot put at 29’3.5”.
Estella Sheldon won the 800-meter run in 2:46.54, and tied for first in the high jump at 4’10”.
Parker Kaech broke forty feet in the triple jump for the first time at 40’7.25”, winning the event by over seven feet. He added a personal-best 12.37-second 100-meters for third place.
Brandon Kuhn, coming off a personal-best 17’8” long jump the previous week, proved that was no fluke, coming just a half inch short of matching the mark.
Carolyna Mendez, a junior who had competed at only one event before this year, had a breakthrough event, taking second in the 300 meters at 1:13.78 and fourth in the 200 at 30.79, both personal bests.
Ilwaco’s girls won all three relays. The 4x100 team of Tazlina Thomas, Tiana Ramsey, Sophia Marsh and Sabrina Lessenden finished in 56.89 seconds, beating the only other competitor, Wishkah Valley. The 4x2 team of Elle Personius, Ramsey, and Sophia and Alyssa Marsh won in 2:00.67. Thomas, Abby Knopski, Ramsey and Alyssa Marsh won in 4:46.02, beating Warrenton by six seconds.
The boys’ 4x100 team of McNabb, Kaech, Quintana and Kuhn won in 47.92 seconds when their three opponents all failed to record a time. Ilwaco did not field a team in the other boys’ relay, the 4x400.
Tiana Ramsey’s personal-best 14.07-second 100-meter sprint put her in second place. Abby Knopski added eight inches to her personal record in the long-jump with a third-place 14’8” and took third in the triple jump at 30’1.5”. Tazlina Thomas was fourth in the long jump at 13’6.5” and fourth in the 100 meters at 14.68 seconds. Elle Personius was third in the 400-meters at 1:14.47 and seventh in the 100 at 14.88. Kaylee Barnett had a 22’6” shot put for sixth-place. Carli Kemmer won by over a minute in a field of six runners in the 3200, coming in at 13:41.72, and took third in the 1600 at 6:31.05.
Aiden Cohen-Tjaden, on the rise as a 100-meter runner, sliced over three tenths off his personal best with a 13.52 for eleventh-place.
Adam Sonntag set a personal record in the discus throw at 87’5”, good for fifth place. Evan Perez (80’8”, ninth) and Dakota Shepard (79’3”, tenth) joined him in the top ten.
In the boys shot put, Michael Rodda (31’8”), Lane Wienke (31’3”), Sheperd (29’4.5”) and Cohen-Tjaden (28’8”) finished eighth through eleventh. Rodda added a personal-best javelin throw of 95’9”.
Brady Rasumussen took third in the 400-meter run (59.6 seconds) and fifth in the triple-jump (31’9.5”). Logan Simonson took fifth in the 1600 meters at 5:23.88. Logan Roush was seventh in the long jump at 15’8”.
Jewell, Naselle, Raymond, Warrenton, Willapa Valley and Wishkah Valley all came to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.