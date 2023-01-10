When Ilwaco faces Naselle, all bets are off. Season records, enrollment numbers, WIAA division and just about everything else doesn’t matter.
And the Lady Fishermen and Comets didn’t disappoint Saturday with a 59-58 win for Ilwaco in the Naselle gym.
Naselle coach Marie Green said the game was “ incredible to coach.”
The first half ended with Naselle ahead 28-25, but Ilwaco outscored the Comets in the third quarter.
Although the outcome wasn’t in their favor, Green saw solid achievements. “Our press is really coming together and they are playing so great. We are really getting into the groove and if we continue to play like we did tonight we are going to go places,” she said.
For Ilwaco, freshman Mikayla Warfield led the way with 17 points and senior Olivia McKinstry had 14. Naselle had a trio of seniors in double figures: Kaylin Shrives with 18, Lauren Katyryniuk with 16 and Bella Colombo scoring 12. Shrives, Lauren Katyryniuk and freshman Brooke Davis had nine rebounds each.
With Shrives and Colombo fouling out, it was left to younger squad members to step up in the final moments and Brianna Johnson hit a couple of clutch shots.
“Our inexperience showed in the last minute with a lack of time management. But it’s a learning thing and I can tell you they won’t let that happen again,” said Green, who commended IHS posts Warfield, McKinstry and senior Julianna Fleming (nine points) for their skilled play.
