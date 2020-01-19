WESTPORT – Ilwaco’s girls’ wrestling team went 3-1 and the boys’ team was 11-15 at a seven-team mix-and-match at Ocosta Thursday, Jan. 16.
In the 120-pound division, Tristan Walker had a big day, finishing 2-0. “Walker pinned the number-six [ranked] kid from North Beach,” Ilwaco coach Larry Kemmer said.
Keegan Kemmer and Aidan Auttelet each also finished 2-0.
Alyssa Duke and Daniela Mendez each won her only round, and Bethany Martin went 1-1.
Ilwaco will host a six-team tournament Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 5:00 p.m., then visit Spokane for major tournaments Friday and Saturday.
