SPOKANE — Michael Rodda, Keegan Kemmer and Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden each took first place on a bracket at the Rumble by the River at the Spokane Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 24. The following day, Ilwaco placed fourth of eight teams competing at the Dream Duals in the same location.
Friday’s event drew 26 teams, with Ilwaco placing 12th overall. Because of the tournament’s size, each weight class was divided into multiple brackets. Some brackets were tournament style, and others were round-robin, with everyone in the bracket facing everyone else.
In Rodda’s bracket of the 285-pound weight class, the decisive match was his second, against Roy Back of Mead, the second-place finisher. Back seemed on the verge of getting the opening take-down, coming out on top as the two went to the ground and putting pressure on Rodda’s shoulders. But Rodda squirmed away, dug his head into his opponent, and got his arms underneath him for a 2-0 lead.
Rodda opened up a 5-1 lead, but a third-round take-down by Back cut the lead in half. However, Rodda evaded Back’s attempt to press his advantage. Sensing that Back was going for his arms, he tucked them under him to deny him a target, then sprung at him and grabbed his legs to reverse control. Rodda pushed Back down by the shoulder to finish off the match.
Rodda had first-round pins in each of his other two matches.
Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden went 4-0 in his matches to win his round-robin bracket at 182 pounds. In the bracket-deciding match, round four, Cohen-Tjaden pinned Augustus Newman of Newport in only 33 seconds. Newman got Cohen-Tjaden by the leg to start, but Cohen-Tjaden quickly got on top and got control of his head, then his arm, and pinned him.
Cohen-Tjaden had a similar match against Jordan Hill. As against Newman, he brought an initially competitive match to a quick and sudden end. As the two grappled on the ground, Cohen-Tjaden leaned on Hill with his shoulder for a pin 24 seconds into the round. He also had first-round pins in his other two rounds.
Kemmer also went 4-0, beating second-place Michael Small of Mary Walker in his second match. Kemmer took control in the opening seconds, faking a leg-strike, faking high, then going for the leg and getting it. He turned it into a take-down, staying on top for the remainder of the first round. The second round started similarly, and Kemmer tried several routes to pin him. He first got him by the neck, then pinned his arm back, but Walker fought off a near-fall in both cases. Finally, Kemmer went for the neck again, this time holding Walker down for the pin.
Chris Lake, wrestling on the tournament brackets in the 138-pound class, took second of eight. He started with a 14-0 quarterfinal victory over Trevor Waterbly of Northwest Christian (Colbert). In that match, when Waterbly opened with a leg strike, Lake responded by locking his arms around Waterbly’s head to bring him to the ground. Lake used that move repeatedly to dominate the match.
Lake’s last two matches were very close. In semifinals, Cannon Orgill of Deer Park opened with the first take-down. Lake spun out of Orgill’s control, making his move as Orgill tried to trip him. Lake then went on offense, going back to the headlock takedown to lead 3-2 after one round. In round two, Lake pinned Orgill’s arms tightly behind his back, turning the leverage into a three-point near-fall. Orgill made a dramatic reversal, kicking Lake’s legs off him and scoring a near-fall of his own to lead 7-6 after two. In round three, Lake got behind Orgill and took him down, then brought Orgill’s shoulder down for a pin with one minute left in a match he led 9-7.
In finals Lake went against Shane Ryan of Lakeside. The two tried unsuccessfully to control each other’s arms before Lake finally darted at Ryan’s legs at the end of round one for the first takedown of the match. In round two Lake started on top but Ryan got him by the leg, turning the leverage into a reversal. Ryan let go of Lake briefly, only to shove him to the mat and pin him.
Dream Duals
Saturday’s event was a different format from Friday’s. It was a series of dual meets, team competitions at each weight class. Ilwaco dominated Mary Walker High School in the first matchup, then lost to Chewelah and Lake Roosevelt to place fourth. Liberty High School took first.
