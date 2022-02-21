TACOMA — With the Tacoma Dome already configured for a wrestling format, a post-season amateur tournament was held on Sunday after the WIAA state “Mat Classic XXXIII” concluded.

Ilwaco wrestlers faced opponents from around the state from all sizes of schools, 2B to 4A.

The most successful was Michael (“Mikey”) Rodda, a 2021 Ilwaco graduate who helped coach this year’s high school team. He placed second in his division.

Chris Lake, who had wrestled at the WIAA championships, and Xavier Smith, who had qualified as an alternate but did not participate, both placed fifth.

Wade Smith, Christian Olivo and Alex Schock placed eighth; Gabriel McCargish also participated. Lake, Schock and McCargish all graduate this year.

Along with the high school students, Ilwaco assistant coach Frank Womack’s daughters took part. Fifth-grader Sage Womack placed fifth in her division and seventh-grader Bailey Womack placed eighth.

