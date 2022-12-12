One word sums up this year’s Ilwaco High School cheerleading squad.
Joy.
It’s emphasized by new coaches Johanna Gustafson and Alicia Trusty as they describe their mission.
“I love cheer and love these little ladies — they spread joy,” said Trusty, who is assistant coach for the winter squad. Trusty is a 2014 Ilwaco graduate who cheered for football and played Fishermen basketball. Her college training included dance and theater in Los Angeles before she returned to Long Beach.
This year’s squad cheers at girls and boys basketball games. It is captained by two seniors, Rachel Mower and Zoey Huntley-Stern. They include seven more seniors, Estrella Medina, Keira Roush, Justyce Patana, Emily Weidner, Miette Chlouber, Annabelle Thielen and Kaitlyn Fisher-Pinto. With them are one junior, Milly Gustafson, and three sophomores, Chloe Star, Hailey Hightower and Jaxon Fisher-Pinto.
An uplifting team
Six formed the fall outdoor squad during football season. They included Mower, who is in her first year cheering for Ilwaco but brought experience from her prior school in Tacoma.
She relishes her sport. “It’s a lot of movement,” she said. “I am sure people think it’s easy. But we do warm-ups and push-ups and squats. We put in our effort, that’s for sure.”
The rewards are worth it, she said.
“It is such a great environment to be in, because it’s so encouraging,” she said.
“You can have a crappy day and then you feel it is the best day ever when you are around the team.”
Fellow captain Huntley-Stern, an Ilwaco soccer player in the fall, brings more than five years experience of ballet training to the squad. Running Start classes through Clatsop Community College reduce her day-to-day links with other IHS students. “I love to be able to come to every game and be involved with everyone at the school,” she said.
Growing together
Gustafson is event manager with Adrift Hospitality. She took over as head coach from Kelly Velez, who coached the fall outdoor squad.
She is delighted to be continuing a many-generation family tradition in Ocean Beach Schools. Her grandfather was Ilwaco teacher and coach Ray Provo and her parents are Warren and Laurie Hazen.
During her time as a student at Ilwaco, Gustafson brought back the Oscar the Fisherman mascot and was instrumental in boosting spirit. She graduated in 2003 and has previously helped as a cheer-mom. Daughter Milly is a long-time cheer squad member, bringing dance experience from the Maddox Studio in Oregon.
“I love to see the girls grow as a team together,” Johanna Gustafson said. “The camaraderie is really special. I didn’t realize how much joy all this could be.”
