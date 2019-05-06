NASELLE – Alex Kaino had the fastest 300-meter hurdle time in Washington 2B this year, won a close 100-meter sprint, and branched out into the long jump at the Thursday, May 2 Naselle track meet.
Kaino, the defending state champ in the 300 meters, had a time of 40.23 seconds, only a fifth of a second off his school-record pace from the State tournament last year. He is probably a safe bet to repeat if he’s under 41 seconds, something he accomplished three times in twelve tries last year and has now done twice this year. Kalama’s Richard Beverage is second in 2B this year with a 41.12-second mark.
Kaino had a much closer race in the 100-meter sprint, edging Naselle’s Faaoso Tutu’u by six hundredths to win in 11.69 seconds. Colton McNabb took fourth at 12.25 seconds and set personal records in winning the 200 meters at 24.78 seconds and the 400 in 53.33. Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden (ninth, 13.28) and Brady Rasmussen (tenth, 13.37) each got into the top ten in the 100 with a personal-best. Rasmussen added a second-place 57.71 in the 400.
Kaino had competed once before in the long jump, in 2018, but did not record a distance. On Thursday, he came in second with a 18’0.75” mark. Parker Kaech was fourth at 17’2.75”.
Erika Glenn set a personal record in winning the triple jump at 34’1”, a mark that only five 2B competitors have exceeded this year. Abby Knopski was second with a personal record 31’10”. Knopski took first in the long jump at 14’3.75”, edging Tazlina Thomas’s personal-best 13’10.75”.
Glenn also got into the top ten in 2B with a personal-best 27.62-second 200-meter run to take first at the meet. Tiana Ramsey was fourth at 29.97 seconds, followed by Elle Personius a quarter second later.
Tazlina Thomas had a personal-best 19.12-second 100-meter hurdles to take second place. She added a third-place 14.41-second 100-meter run. Elle Personius came in six hundredths later with a personal-best time, followed by Carolina Mendez at a personal-best 14.56 and Alyssa Marsh at 14.69. Marsh was second in the 400 at 1:05.48.
Tristan Trudell got under five minutes in the 1600 for the first time this year, winning at 4:59.82. He won the 800 in a season-best 2:15.77. Logan Simonsnon added a personal-best 5:10.96 1600 meters for third.
Carli Kemmer took the 3200 in 13:52.18, while Nisa Mendoza was second in the 1600 at 6:56.42.
Kaylee Barnett took third in the javelin throw at 89’10”. Rachel Glasson was third in the discus throw at 58’10”, an inch ahead of Sabrina Lessenden. Glasson added a 19’11.5” shot put.
Michael Rodda was third with a 34’3.5” shot put, followed by Lane Wienke at 32’2.5”. Cohen-Tjaden placed seventh with a personal-best 29’5.25”, followed by Dakota Shepard at 29’3”. Shepard set a personal best in the discus throw with a fourth-place 88’2” mark. Rodda was three inches behind in fifth place, Evan Perez took eighth at 83’5”, and Adam Sonntag placed tenth at 80’6”. Cory Morrison led Ilwaco in the javelin throw with an 83’0.5”.
Ilwaco swept the girls’ relays. Thomas, Personius, Knopski and Tiana Ramsey won the 4x100 in 54.42 seconds, edging the Washington School for the Deaf by less than a second. Personius, Carolina Mendez, Alyssa Marsh and Ramsey won the 4x200 in 1:58.16. Ramsey, Knopski, Estella Sheldon and Glenn were the only team entering the 4x400 relay, completing the race in 4:31.52.
