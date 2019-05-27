CHENEY – Alex Kaino repeated as 300-meter hurdles champion and led Ilwaco’s boys team to a third-place finish at the 2B State tournament Thursday through Saturday May 23-25. Ebby McMullen added a few inches to her own school record with her third-place triple jump, helping the girls team to a tenth-place performance. Both Kaino and McMullen were seniors in their final WIAA meets.
Kaino took second in the preliminary round of 300M hurdles with a 40.17, eight hundredths behind Northwest Christian of Colbert’s Will Lane. In finals, Kaino brought his IHS school record down to 39.28 seconds, beating Lane by sixty-seven hundredths.
Kaino also reached finals in the 100 and 200-meter sprints. In the 100 Kaino was fifth in prelims at a personal-best 11.28 seconds, then took eighth in finals at 11.72. In 200 M finals he was fourth at a personal-record 22.99 seconds.
Ebby McMullen was third in the triple-jump with a personal-record 36’4.75. She added a personal-best long jump of 16’3.75” for seventh. McMullen was fifth with a 16.43-second 100-meter hurdles.
Glenn made finals in the 200- and 400-meter runs, where she set personal records at 27.11 seconds and 1:01.3. She added over a foot and a half to her personal best triple jump, going thirty-six feet for fourth place.
Daniel Quintana took fourth place in the 1600-meter run at 4:31.3 and was tenth in the 800 at 2:03.1.
Brandon Kuhn ran the 400 at 53.22 and added a fourth-place triple jump of 40’10”. Parker Kaech triple-jumped 38’1”.
Kuhn, Kaech, Colton McNabb and Kaino were second in the 4x400 relay finals at 3:28.59, finishing 2.9 seconds behind Adna. Tiana Ramsey, McMullen, Estella Sheldon and Glenn took sixth in the 4x400-meter finals at 4:18.9 after placing third in prelims.
Sophia Marsh contributed a 100’4” javelin throw. Estella Sheldon high-jumped 4’10”.
