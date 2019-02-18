Ilwaco power-forward Reese Tynkila and point guard Alex Kaino were both named to the 2018-19 First Team All-Pacific League team. Joining them in the first-team lineup were Life Christian’s Noah Robinson, Northwest Christian’s Nick Tarabochia. Matt Pearson of Valley won the league MVP award.
John Glenn, red-hot from three-point range at season’s end, made Honorable Mention, as did Parker Kaech.
Ilwaco tied with Willapa Valley for second in the Pacific League with a 14-4 record in league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.