Amid the drama of last week’s playoff action, two Naselle High School athletes were making additional headlines.
Lauren Katyryniuk was named a WIAA Athlete of the Week for her performances on the basketball court.
Amid the drama of last week’s playoff action, two Naselle High School athletes were making additional headlines.
Lauren Katyryniuk was named a WIAA Athlete of the Week for her performances on the basketball court.
In Naselle’s two District 4 single-elimination playoffs, the senior forward scored 28 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals in her team’s first win over Wishkah Valley.
Then, in the quarterfinals against Three Rivers Christian, she scored a career-high 35 points, pulling down six rebounds and ripping off four steals.
This season, Katyryniuk reached 1,000 points for her high school basketball career. She had been a key player on the Comets’ volleyball team that took third at state in November.
Her team plays Odessa at regionals (the first round of state) 10 a.m. Saturday at Cheney High School. A win means they would play 9 a.m. March 1 in Spokane. Their opponents would be Moses Lake Christian or Colton; a loss ends their season.
Classmate Kolten Lindstrom has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Linn-Benton Community College in Oregon. As a junior, he was a member of the Comets baseball team that won the WIAA 1B state championship last spring. He was also captain of the football team.
As the basketball season hit crunch time, there were mixed fortunes for north Pacific County teams.
The Willapa Valley girls qualified for 1B Regionals, beating Taholah 48-46, although they next fell to Mossyrock 63-22 in a seeding game. They play Orcas Island in a must-win contest ahead of the state tournament, which begins in Spokane March 1.
After defeating Ilwaco, the Raymond girls advanced despite a 49-29 loss to Rainier. They followed this with a 49-33 win over Toutle Lake in a loser-out contest. They play Davenport at regionals.
The Wahkiakum girls’ season ended with a 71-48 loss to Forks. South Bend’s season had ended earlier after a loss to the Mules.
However, the Wahkiakum boys beat Raymond 64-50 then lost 68-53 to Napavine, but still advanced to regionals. They play a sudden-death game against Cle Elum-Roslyn.
The Raymond boys then lost 78-57 against Chief Leschi in a season-ending playoff.
In 1B boys, although Naselle was eliminated, Willapa Valley beat Columbia Adventist 64-32 then Oakville 62-54. The Vikings are seeded fourth and are guaranteed to advance to state. They next play fifth-ranked Moses Lake Christian at regionals. Both teams will advance, with the winner earning a first-round bye and starting action March 2.
• The Ilwaco girls and boys losses in the basketball playoffs last week also ended the seasons of two other teams, the cheerleading squad and the IHS pep band.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.