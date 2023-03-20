NASELLE and ILWACO — Lauren Katyryniuk’s stellar basketball skills have been honored at state level.
The Naselle senior was named 1B player of the year by the Washington State Coaches' Association.
She was selected to play in the coaches association’s all-star game at King’s High School in Shoreline and also the area all-star game at Lower Columbia College.
Katyryniuk led the Comets through a strong season and was high scorer in almost every game she played. She celebrated scoring her 1,000th point. Naselle’s season ended when the Comets lost to Odessa at the Regionals game in Cheney last month with a place in the WIAA state bracket in Spokane at stake.
Classmate Kolten Lindstrom was also selected to participate in the area all-star games in Longview.
Three wins
Ilwaco and Naselle track teams had their first opportunities last week to translate practice effort into competitive results.
Ilwaco traveled to North Beach, where opposition came from the hosts, Raymond and Tenino. The Fishermen girls posted wins in two events. Freshman Nora Soule won the 1600 meters in 7.08.84 and classmate Madison Key won the javelin with a throw of 68.08, as well as placing fifth in the 100m.
Sophomore Mya Cunningham placed second in the 400m, third in the 200m and long jump and fourth in the 100m. Classmate Esther Thomas placed second in both high jump (4.04) and pole vault (6.08), and fourth in long jump.
Senior Bethany Martin placed fifth in shot, discus and javelin.
For the boys, junior Jacob Mathison won the 800m in 2.36.77 with classmate Moises Mendez-Hernandez a close second. Mathison placed third in the 200m. Mendez-Hernandez was third in the 1600 and 3200.
Senior Ayden Woodby was second in the 200, third in the long jump and fourth in the 100.
Ilwaco’s large throwing contingent also competed. The highest to place was sophomore Caleb Brundage, sixth in javelin.
Ilwaco’s track squad heads to Onalaska March 23 before a home meet March 30.
Four wins
Naselle track coach Scott Smith was impressed with effort demonstrated by student-athletes in pre-season workouts, noting significant improvements.
Senior Tyler Kirkman led the way at the first meet at Toutle Lake, facing opposition from Onalaska and Rainier. He won the shot put with 37-10, placed second in discus with 116.7 and third in the 100m
Junior Derek Suomela won the 400m in 55.15 and cleared 5-4 in the high jump for second place. Classmate Jacob Pakenen was second in the pole vault with 9-6 and fourth in long jump.
For the girls, senior Bella Columbo won the 100m hurdles and was second in both the javelin (93.1) and triple jump (29.8). She raced with freshman Mylee Dunagan and sophomores Desirae Gifford and Jessica Underhill to win the 4x100m relay.
Mylee Dunagan was second in the long jump (14.8.5). Senior Bella Dunagan was third in the 200m and high jump (4-8).
Next up for the Comet track team is a trip to Mossyrock March 23.
Schedules
Naselle baseball came out of the bullpen eager to demonstrate the form that won the 1B state championship a year ago. The Comets beat Wahkiakum 8-1 then Clatskanie 10-3 then PeEll 7-2. Next are trips to play Raymond-South Bend March 23 and Oakville March 27.
Ilwaco baseball’s schedule continues after a home doubleheader against North Beach with a March 24 home game against Warrenton. The Ilwaco softball team also plays Warrenton March 24.
Naselle softball lost 14-4 to Clatskanie, a margin inflated by a 6-run final innings, lost to Raymond then defeated Wahkiakum. The Comets have home games against Taholah March 23 and Wahkiakum again March 24 before a March 27 trip to Oakville.
Ilwaco soccer lost 1-0 to Tenino, lost to Winlock 4-1, then had a home clash with Castle Rock. The boys host Raymond March 22 and travel to Elma March 24.
