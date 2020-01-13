SEASIDE — Keegan Kemmer placed second and Aidan Auttelet was third at the Pacific Rim Armed Forces Tournament Friday and Saturday Jan. 10-11.
In the third-place match Auttelet took down Stayton’s Connor Hollenbeck in the first round, then brought him down again in the second, fought off an escape attempt, and pinned him.
Kemmer won a tough semifinals match versus Vernonia’s Austin Sicard, who was second in his District last year and won a tournament in Molalla in December. In the second round, Kemmer led Sicard in points, but Sicard had him down on the mat and was in pursuit of a pin. Kemmer managed to roll over Sicard even as Sicard had him by his limbs, then stretched his right leg high in the air, forcing Sicard to release his leg lock. Then, before Sicard could react, Kemmer locked together his head and arm and shortly got the pin.
In finals, Kemmer gave a tough battle to Cody Hovda of Estacada in an 11-3 loss. Kemmer went with a leg-strike right out of the gate and got the first takedown, but Hovda escaped, grabbed one of Kemmer’s legs and tripped him with the other to turn the match around. In round two, Kemmer wrestled blind for a long period, as his head-gear straps came over his eyes, and trailed 10-3 by the end of it. Kemmer started round three on top and spent the round pursuing a pin as his only hope of victory. He tried a variety of moves, but never brought Hovda under complete control, and Hovda made a late escape to ensure the win and improve to 30-9 on the year.
Trevor Hutson placed fifth on a bracket of 16 wrestlers. In his fifth-place match he avenged a second-round loss to Diego Silva-Villa of Seaside. He got the first take-down by picking his opponent right up and taking him to the mat and led 4-1 after round one. He recovered from a near-fall in the second round to go ahead 9-5. In the third round, after a failed leg strike by Silva-Villa, Hutson took advantage of his opponent’s momentary vulnerability to seize control and ultimately pin him.
Michael Rodda added a fifth-place finish, winning the fifth-place match by injury default. Gabe McGarish and Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden were each sixth place.
As a team, Ilwaco finished sixth of 18 schools.
The previous Monday, Jan. 6, Ilwaco’s boys and girls wrestlers went to a mix-and-match at Kalama, combining to go 18-16.
Ilwaco will wrestle at Ocosta (Westport) Thursday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.
