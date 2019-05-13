SURFSIDE – Sunny Kemmer shot a career-best 52 in a Monday, May 6 meet against Elma at Surfside. Faith Richardson had a 55 and Gabby Bell a 56. Ilwaco did not have enough golfers for a team score at the event, while Elma had a team score of 234.
Kemmer shoots 52 at Surfside
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
