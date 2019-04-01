Ethan Knopski had the best nine-hole performance of his career, shooting a 45 to help Ilwaco to a first-place finish in the boys golf season opener at Allenmore Golf Course in Tacoma Thursday, March 28. Blake Kukula shot a 37 for Ilwaco, whose team score of 194 beat host Life Christian by five strokes and Adna by 30 in the three-team tournament.
Tenyson Ramsey and Charlie Short both shot 56.
For the Ilwaco girls, Faith Richardson shot 50 to tie her career-low set two days earlier. Maggie Jacobson shot 56, Gabby Bell 60 and Sunny Kemmer 62.
