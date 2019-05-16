TUMWATER – Blake Kukula ran away with the District IV boys golf championship, while Gabby Bell and Faith Richardson both reached State out of girls’ Districts, at the Tumwater Valley Golf Club May 13-14. Tenyson Ramsey lost a sudden-death playoff to Life Christian’s Dillion Slattery for the ninth and final State spot out of the district.
Kukula won by a staggering 29 strokes over Tyler St. Onge, who was within seven after day one before faltering on Tuesday. Kukula shot three under par Monday for 69 and followed with a 70 on Tuesday.
Bell became second Ilwaco freshman girl to reach State, taking seventh in a field consisting mostly of 1A competition. She shot 103 on Monday and 100 on Tuesday. Richardson shot 100-104 to make State for the first time.
Ramsey was tied for seventh with Slattery after a 91 on Monday, but both shot 96 on Tuesday and were passed by Life Christian’s Ben Comfort and Kalama’s Todd Tabor. That forced a playoff that was won by Slattery. Ilwaco’s Brendan Chabot was 13th after shooting a 97 on Monday but nearly forced a three-way tie for ninth. A back-nine charge gave him a second-day score of 91, putting him just a stroke behind Ramsey and Slattery at tournament’s end.
Maggie Jacobson shot 223 over two days to take seventeenth. Sunny Kemmer missed the cut with a first-day 115. Ethan Knopski and Charlie Short both missed the boys' cut with scores of 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.