ASTORIA – Blake Kukula shot a 73 at the Astoria Invitational Thursday, April 4, to finish second place. He was the only Ilwaco golfer to attend the event.
Kukula Competes in Astoria
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
