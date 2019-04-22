OCEAN SHORES — Maggie Jacobson had her best round of the season, taking first with a 53 at the nine-hole competition at North Beach Thursday, April 18, leading Ilwaco to a win by 98 strokes over Northwest Christian. On the boys’ side, Blake Kukula’s 39 also led Ilwaco to a lopsided win.
“Maggie was hitting it very well,” coach Bob Enos said. “Her putting keeps improving, and she could still easily take off more strokes [if that continues].”
On the par-five seventh hole, Jacobson one-putted on the green for par. Jacobson maintained her solid play as the rain picked up throughout the round. Faith Richardson shot a 58, Gabby Bell had a 59, and Sunny Kemmer shot 64, giving Ilwaco a team score of 234 to Northwest Christian’s 332.
Kukula’s four-over 39 and Tenyson Ramsey’s season-low 45 led the way for the Ilwaco boys, who beat second-place North Beach by 62 strokes.
Brendan Chabot, back from a German exchange program, shot a 48 in his first round back.
“We played him as our fifth golfer, even though he’s probably better than that, because it was his first time back, and I think that helped take the pressure off,” Enos said. “It was a good start to the year for him. He started the year near the scores he was down to at the end of last season, so that was nice to see.”
Ethan Knopski shot a 50. Charlie Short was “ahead of Ethan, and maybe about even with Brendan,” until an opposing golfer hit his ball and the group misapplied the rules for the situation, leading to a quadruple bogie that derailed his day.
Ilwaco’s boys finished with a team score of 182 to 244 for North Beach and 246 for Northwest Christian.
