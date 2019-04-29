SEASIDE – Blake Kukula broke a three-way tie with a birdie on a playoff hole to win his third straight Seaside Invitational Monday, April 22. On the playoff hole, Kukula got his second shot near the hole and hit a three-foot birdie putt. Kukula lost a playoff at the same event in 2015 as an eighth-grader before lopsided wins in 2016 and ’17. Kukula, Boileau and Lane were tied at 74 after 18 holes of regulation.
Brenden Chabot was in top form with a 97 at the event. Tenyson Ramsey shot a 101 and Charley Short scored 109 as Ilwaco finished fifth.
