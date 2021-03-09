ILWACO — The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen (3-5, 2-4 2B Pacific) volleyball team edged back toward .500 after defeating the Ocosta Wildcats (3-5, 3-2 2B Pacific) in four sets (25-22, 14-25,25-18, 25-14) on Thursday, March 4 in Ilwaco.
The Lady Fishermen topped the Wildcats in the first set by three, led by dominant defensive effort from sophomore Olivia McKinistry.
From the opening set, McKinstry made her 5’10 presence felt by repeatedly rejecting and blocking Ocosta shot attempts.
Ilwaco senior Erika Glenn dished out numerous assists throughout the game, often to senior Abigal Knopski who often mixed hard and soft drop shots to keep the Wildcat defenders guessing.
Ilwaco senior Hannah Hines served up several sizzling aces, starting with her signature running start that generated a serve that was often too hot to handle for Ocosta players, earning Ilwaco points in spurts.
Ocosta fought back in the second set, winning 25 to 14 to even the match at 1-1.
The Lady Fishermen responded by reeling off the next two sets (25-18 and 15-14) to earn the victory.
Around the area: Naselle volleyball (4-2) will host Willapa Valley (1-5) on Tuesday, March 9 at 7 p.m.
